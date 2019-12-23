A Ponce de Leon man was killed in a one-vehicle Washington County traffic crash on Saturday, Dec. 21.
The Florida Highway Patrol reports that Carl Gillman, 57, was driving a 2006 Ford F250 truck westbound on U.S. Highway 90 around 2:45 p.m., when the truck left the paved portion of the road and entered the shoulder.
Officials say Gillman then overcorrected, swerving to the right. The truck re-entered the roadway and crossed the westbound travel lane, entering into the eastbound lane. Authorities say Gillman then overcorrected a second time, again swerving right. This caused the truck to start spinning clockwise as it traversed the eastbound lane, officials say. The truck left the roadway and entered the south shoulder before colliding with a ditch.
The truck then overturned before coming to rest in the ditch on its passenger side. As it was overturning, officials say, Gillman was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remained under investigation as of that evening.
