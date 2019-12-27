A meeting of the Federal Correctional Institution’s Community Relations Board has been set for 9 a.m. Jan. 10, in the facility’s staff training center at 3625 FCI Road, in Marianna.
There will be a presentation regarding Hurricane Michael damage and reconstruction updates at the prison, which was essentially shut down because of the storm, inmates transferred to other institutions and employees offered work elsewhere for the duration of the closure.
The meeting will be managed by FCI's planning section team.
A 15-minute networking period at 8:45 a.m. will precede the presentation.
Warden Shannon D. Withers will offer a welcome. The meeting will include a light brunch at 9:15 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., the planning section team will talk about the hurricane’s damage and reconstruction efforts.
At 9:50 a.m., human resources will talk about staff positions and current openings.
At 9:55 a.m., associate wardens will talk about department updates, events and activities.
At 10:05 a.m., board member introductions, and program information/updates will be shared.
Closing remarks are scheduled for 10:25 a.m., after which the meeting will adjourn.
Those planning to attend should R.S.V.P. by Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, to 850-526-6365, kpreston@bop.gov or twhitehead@bop.gov.
