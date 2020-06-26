The Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following road in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:
- S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) at Russell Road Turn Lane Construction – Motorists will encounter a detour at Russell Road while crews work on drainage improvements. Drivers are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
In preparation for the Independence Day holiday weekend, FDOT reports there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on state roads beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, and ending 12:01 a.m. Monday, July 6.
Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.
