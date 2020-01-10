Florida Department of Transportation
The Florida Department of Transportation reports that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:

  • U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) over Apalachicola River Bridge Maintenance – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, for routine bridge maintenance.
  • S.R. 71 at Malloy Plaza Road Turn Lanes for Maintenance – Lane closures are expected for north and southbound left turn lanes, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, for concrete filling of disused wells.
  • U.S. 231 (S.R. 75) from the Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road Testing – Lane closure for the northbound outside lane, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 for core testing.

Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.

