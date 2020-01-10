The Florida Department of Transportation reports that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:
- U.S. 90 (S.R. 10) over Apalachicola River Bridge Maintenance – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, for routine bridge maintenance.
- S.R. 71 at Malloy Plaza Road Turn Lanes for Maintenance – Lane closures are expected for north and southbound left turn lanes, 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, for concrete filling of disused wells.
- U.S. 231 (S.R. 75) from the Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road Testing – Lane closure for the northbound outside lane, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 for core testing.
Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.
