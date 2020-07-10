The Florida Department of Transportation reports that drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities:
- S.R. 166 (Caverns Road) at Russell Road Turn Lane Construction – Motorists will encounter a detour at Russell Road while crews work on patching pavement. Drivers are reminded to watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
- I-10 over S.R. 69 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation – Motorists will encounter north and southbound lane closures on Monday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge repairs.
- S.R. 71 over Rocky Creek Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation – Motorists will encounter southbound lane closures on Thursday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for routine bridge repairs.
- U.S. 231 Resurfacing at County Road 162 (Jacobs Road) – Motorists will encounter inside north and southbound lane closures at Jacobs Road, and will continue for approximately 1/2 mile north and south of the intersection.
All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the reduced speed limit when traveling through the construction area.
