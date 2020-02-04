The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Friday it has approved an additional $1,339,095 for the state of Florida to reimburse the city of Marianna for the cost of emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael.
This grant will reimburse the city for response and recovery efforts, such as search and rescue, providing security and barricades, and safety procedures following the October 2018 storm.
This is the completion of an expedited project. The total project cost is more than $1.7 million.
The grant is funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.
Once a project is obligated by FEMA, FDEM works with applicants to finalize grants and begin making payments.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, tribal and local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.
