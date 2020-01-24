A pedestrian in Jackson County received serious injuries Thursday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck on State Road 71 near U.S. Highway 90, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports that Brian Richard Boden, 43, of Buffalo, New York, was struck by a 2014 Toyota truck being driven by Jonathan David Hall, 37, of Marianna.
Officials say the truck was northbound on SR 71 and turning west onto U.S. 90 when it collided with Boden, who was wearing running attire at the time of the crash, official said. He was taken to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment.
