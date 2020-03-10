Fire station coming to Graceville

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to sign a lease agreement for a new fire station to be established in Graceville, in a now-vacant building owned by the Baptist College of Florida.
The lease, with an option to buy the 5,295 square-foot building at 5422 Cliff Street, will cost the county $24,000 over the course of the first two years, to be paid at $1,000 a month.
The terms of the lease describe the allowable use of the property as a fire station and government annex.
The two-year rental agreement, which is contingent on an acceptable building assessment to be conducted, is to commence in October, if all is well. It can be terminated by either party with a month’s written notice.
BCF President Thomas Kinchen was present for the board’s action, and also brought other news to the commissioners about another BCF property, the old Blue Springs Baptist Conference Center that it acquired roughly three years ago. It had an established a successful missions and summer sports program in the space, before Hurricane Michael swept through and did its damage. Kinchen told county commissioners Tuesday that BCF is nearing the closure of a lease/purchase option deal on that property.
“My push has been to carry that on as a Christian camp and conference center,” Kinchen said.
“We are in what I hope are the final stages of negotiating with a Christian camp group, a very reputable, successful organization, about coming into Marianna there, and if it works out, it should account for several thousand visitors a year,” he told the board.
“I’m delighted to see this, to be working with them on a lease/purchase of the property.”
