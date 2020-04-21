First Federal Bank has issued a challenge to other banks and credit unions to support locally-owned, small businesses. To help stimulate our local economy, the bank is giving each employee $25 and is encouraging them to spend it with a local small business or pay it forward. First Federal also urges other businesses to do what they can to spend locally.
While still adhering to social distancing, suggestions included leaving a large tip for a take-out order, buying a gift card and giving it to a healthcare worker or first responder, or employees can pool their money to purchase treats for a local day care or nursing home facility. Employees are also asked to share their story on social media with the hashtag #LocalStrong, to encourage others to buy local.
“We were challenged by another financial institution to help boost the local economy and it was a no-brainer for us,” President and CEO John Medina said. “Right now anything we can do to support our neighbors and friends is vital to our communities. And we challenge other businesses to step up and show their support for local businesses.”
