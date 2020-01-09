Florida foresters will be giving away tree seedlings at two locations in Jackson County next week in celebration of Arbor Day.
Available species include live oak, Shumard oak, Sawtooth oak, flowering dogwood, and red maple, American sycamore, and Chickasaw plum. They have been purchased from an outside vendor.
They’ll be in Sneads at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, to give them out on a first-come, first-served basis, at Adam Tucker Wilson Park off Legion Road.
They shift to Marianna on Saturday, Jan. 18, to give them out at the forestry station beginning at 9 a.m. The station is located at 3973 Kynesville Road.
“Arbor Day continues to be a nationally recognized celebration highlighting the importance of trees to our everyday life, said Cooperative Forestry Coordinator Joe Vanderwerff in a press release announcing the seeding contributions taking place here and elsewhere in the Panhandle. “Florida currently recognizes the State’s Arbor Day on the third Friday in January. Trees provide us with air, clean water, natural products, employment and many other benefits. We are excited to support Arbor Day events to this area. Trees will also help our community with disaster recovery.”
Foresters from the Florida Forest Service will also be giving trees at locations in Bay, Gulf, Calhoun and Washington counties.
The Florida Forest Service is a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and manages more than 1 million acres of state forests. It also provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres. Learn more at FDACS.gov/FLForestService.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.