FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all Florida bars and nightclubs closed for 30 days starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, upending St. Patrick's Day revelry with a more aggressive push to contain the new coronavirus strain.
The virus has infected more than 170 people in Florida, killing five.
DeSantis also said he's asking Florida's university board of governors to require students to return home for remote learning for the rest of the spring semester. The state's university system later said it was canceling traditional cap-and-gown graduation ceremonies in May, and directed campuses to reschedule or devise alternatives.
"This is the floor for Florida for the foreseeable future," DeSantis said.
The governor announced the moves after a 77-year-old man in a Broward County assisted living facility died of the virus and four students at the University of Florida tested positive. He said other patients were being tested and monitored to help deter a spike in cases. He did not identify the facility where the man died.
A sixth Floridian died of the virus in California, officials announced last week.
The governor also announced that restaurants must limit their number of patrons to maintain safe distances between diners. Under the governor's order, restaurants can only operate at half capacity.
"We don't want large crowds congregating right now. We want enough isolation so that the virus has more difficulty spreading throughout the community," DeSantis said at a Tuesday morning news conference at the Capitol.
DeSantis had mostly refrained from issuing mandates and allowed localities to use their own judgment on how to limit public activities. He acted more decisively only after President Donald Trump issued stricter guidelines on Monday.
The governor said his order does not preclude the hardest-hit communities from taking more actions.
Even before the governor's announcement, Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, announced Tuesday that it would immediately order restaurants to reduce maximum by 50% and close by 10 p.m.
Some communities, including Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale, had already ordered restaurants to close early to deter crowds.
On Tuesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer banned the sale of alcohol until the end of the month at establishments serving drinks on the premises, including restaurants and hotels.
"Today is St. Patrick's Day, a day of celebration, a day when many people head to bars and restaurants to celebrate, but we have to continue to make sacrifices to help prevent the spread of this virus and save lives," Dyer said at a news conference.
Key West shut down three tourist attractions to the public — Southernmost Point, Smathers Beach and the sunset celebration at Mallory Square.
Many beaches in Florida, including Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale Beach and Hollywood Beach, have closed to spring break crowds. But some stayed open: Beaches in Clearwater, on Florida's Gulf Coast, were packed with spring breakers Monday afternoon.
The City of Miami tweeted that anti-social is the new social. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, told media outlets he plans to order all restaurants in the city to close their dining rooms and only offer takeout and delivery services. A final decision was expected Tuesday, with the bans going into effect Wednesday morning.
The decisions came after President Donald Trump asked Americans on Monday to limit travel, avoid crowds of 10 or more people and to stay out of restaurants for the next 15 days to help slow the impact in the U.S. of the global pandemic.
The governor declined to to take questions at his news conference, and other State officials could not immediately elaborate on how the closures would be enforced, including any penalties for bars and clubs ignoring the order.
Florida — along with Arizona and Illinois — decided to proceed with Tuesday's presidential primary election despite the outbreak. Ohio and Louisiana delayed their primaries, which had been set for Tuesday.
During an Election Day news conference, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee reassured voters that it was safe to vote. Lee said she was "not expecting large crowds or long lines."
Almost 2 million Floridians voted early.
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but older adults and those with existing health problems can develop severe complications, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
This story has been corrected. The governor's closure order applies to bars and nightclubs, not bars and restaurants.
Calvan reported from Tallahassee. Associated Press reporter Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee and Mike Schneider in Orland
