The Florida Peanut Producers Association seeks eligible peanut producers who are interested in serving on the National Peanut Board.
Florida Peanut Producers Association will hold a nominations election to select two nominees each for member and alternate to the National Peanut Board during a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. CST, at the Jackson County Agricultural Complex and Conference Center on Penn Avenue in Marianna.
All eligible peanut producers are encouraged to participate. Eligible producers are those who are engaged in the production and sale of peanuts and who own or share the ownership and risk of loss of the crop.
William Carte of Live Oak is the current Florida National Peanut Board member and Jeremy Rolling of Westville serves as the alternate. The term for the current Florida board member and alternate expires Dec. 31.
USDA requires two nominees from each state for each position of member and alternate. The National Peanut Board will submit Florida’s slate of nominees to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, who makes the appointments.
The National Peanut Board encourages inclusion of persons of any race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. NPB encourages all persons who qualify as peanut producers to attend the meeting and run for nomination.
