Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND FOR CRITICALLY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY COMBINED WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 MPH AND HIGH ERC VALUES... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING. THE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * WIND...NORTH 15 MPH. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM VALUES 24 TO 28 PERCENT. * ERC VALUES...GENERALLY 28 TO 39 WITH WASHINGTON AND BAY COUNTIES AT 46. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&