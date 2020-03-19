FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's largest county inched closer to economic shutdown Thursday as Miami-Dade County's mayor ordered all beaches, parks and "non-essential" commercial and retail businesses closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We must all act as if we are infected and take every precautionary step to prevent transmitting this virus," Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in his announcement of the closures, which appear to go beyond other state and local orders in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis already ordered bars closed and restaurants to limit seating, while some municipal governments have limited eateries to take-out and delivery.
Gimenez's order allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks.
"I know it is very frustrating that we have new closures every day, but they are vital to protecting everyone in our County," Gimenez said in a statement. "Each and every one of us must take personal responsibility to help stop the spread of this virus."
The vast majority of people recover in about two weeks from this illness with no more than a fever and a cough, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness requiring care at hospitals where beds and protective gear are in short supply.
Florida's economy depends heavily on tourism, but in the last several days its theme parks have closed, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, cruises have shut down and Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach have shooed away thousands of spring breakers. Several cities have closed their beaches and others are expected to follow.
Amid all that, the Florida Legislature is expected to pass Thursday a $93 billion budget that relies on the sales, lodging and other taxes that tourists pay. House members are being screened for the disease before they are allowed into their chamber.
They answered a series of questions about whether they've recently traveled oversees, been on a cruise ship or attended large gatherings. They looked into facial scanner that recorded their temperature.
"It's the only test I've taken since grad school that I've been nervous about. I wanted a low number," said Rep. Michael Grant, who owns an ambulance service. He passed.
The number of confirmed cases in Florida approached 400 on Thursday, about half of them concentrated in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Seven deaths have been reported statewide. Mobile hospitals are being set up in Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Ocala in north Florida.
__
Associated Press reporters Bobby Caina Calvan in Tallahassee and Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.