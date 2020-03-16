Entrance points to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee have been reduced to the one main drive off U.S. Highway 90, in an effort “to control and mitigate” the potential for exposure to Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19).
That action has led to some speculation in the community that one or more employees or residents of that facility have contracted the virus. But that is not true, according to a representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
“There are no cases of COVID-19 at Florida State Hospital or at any of the states’ other mental health institutions,” said Department of Children and Families representative Demonica Smith.
