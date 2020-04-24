FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's deaths from the new coronavirus surpassed 1,000 Friday and the number of confirmed cases reached 30,000 as committees advising Gov. Ron DeSantis on how to fully reopen the state's businesses and public places began wrapping up their recommendations.
Members of the committees issued conflicting pleas about when to reopen that have been shuttered for weeks over coronavirus concerns.
The head of the agency that licenses Florida businesses said many rural counties were ready to have their businesses back open, even if the state's larger cities weren't in a position to do that.
"These rural counties are different from large cities. Some of them are ready to reopen," said Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, during a presentation on small businesses.
Amy Mercer, executive director of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, asked the governor not to do that during a presentation on public safety at a separate meeting, saying that would cause other Floridians to travel to those regions and overwhelm those officers. For example, the Panhandle has had many fewer cases than South Florida.
Meanwhile, the more than half-million Floridians who haven't received their first unemployment payments won't be able to check their claim's status this weekend as the system's beleaguered computer system was partially shutdown Friday. A notice said it will reopen Monday. A portal for filing claims remained open, however.
Also Friday, Florida Keys officials said the island chain likely wouldn't reopen to visitors until June 1, if not later. Monroe County, home to the Keys, weeks ago installed a checkpoint on southbound U.S. 1 to keep out nonresidents.
The state Department of Health reported Friday that Florida had 1,012 deaths and since March 1 has had almost 31,000 confirmed cases. Miami-Dade County continued to be the state's coronavirus epicenter with a third of the confirmed cases. Almost 5,000 people were hospitalized Friday statewide because of the virus.
The grim news Friday came as the governor's task force continued to ponder recommendations for how to reopen businesses that have been shuttered, in many parts, since mid-March when local lockdown orders were issued. DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order at the beginning of April. DeSantis hoped to have the task force's recommendations Friday, but some of subcommittees indicated they will need to submit theirs over the weekend.
Subcommittees on various sectors reported Friday:
— Mercer, of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, told her subcommittee that law enforcement is worried that if regulations aren't uniform statewide, people will congregate at the least-restricted locations and activities. She said police chiefs would prefer not to be charged with enforcing any social distancing guidelines, but there needs to be clear and uniform direction statewide if they are required to do so.
— Dentistry: Dr. Rudy Liddell of the Florida Dental Association asked that the governor not extend the current ban prohibiting non-emergency treatment beyond the current expiration date of May 8. He said about a quarter of dentists surveyed said they would not be able to reopen their practice if they remained essentially closed through May and nearly half said they would go out of business if they can't reopen by July 1. He said dentists would take precautions such as wearing masks, face shields and goggles during treatments while patients would be screened, have their temperatures taken and would wait in their cars for their appointment instead of in the office.
— Insurance: State Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier said some business owners are complaining that their policies covering involuntary shutdowns specifically excludes pandemics. He said insurance companies say they would suffer major losses if they were required retroactively to cover such claims as they charged premiums based on that exclusion. He said businesses might not see increases in their employee health insurance premiums as the extra costs from treating coronavirus patients is being offset by fewer claims in other health areas.
— Hurricanes: Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said the state is preparing differently than in the past because of the coronavirus. Moskowitz said particularly early in the storm season, which begins June 1, there may be too much risk of virus spread to have masses of people in shelters or transported packed together on buses. He said the state may turn to hotels to house people who need to be evacuated from low-lying areas or vulnerable buildings, but that it may work out better for people to simply shelter at home especially if the storm is on the relatively weaker side as is common in the early months. Moskowitz said revised guidance for people on how to prepare for hurricane season will likely be released in the next two weeks.
Schneider reported from Orlando. Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this report.
