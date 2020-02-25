With starting senior center Jarrod Southwell out with the flu last week, the Malone Tigers had a tough time on the basketball court in Port St. Joe last Thursday night, edged out 54-44 in the regional semi-final that terminated their playoff run.
The teams were even at 14 at the end of the first period, and Malone was behind by just one point at the end of the second, the score 22-21. In the third though, Port St. Joe pulled ahead a bit more, with the score at 33-30. In the fourth, St. Joe scored 21 points to Malone’s 14 for the period.
Ocasio Murff and Anario Ware both had 16 points for Malone. Murff also led the Tigers with eight rebounds. Kaleb Wilson had eight points, all in the first quarter, to go along with his five rebounds. The only other Tiger to score was Spencer Floyd, with four points and three steals. Senior Josh Rivers had three steals and took a charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.