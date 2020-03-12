Local health care and school officials, as well as others, continue to prepare for and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) into the local area, with 26 cases diagnosed in the state of Florida as of Thursday morning, including two deaths, but no cases so far in Jackson County as of that time.
A nurse at the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has been to several classrooms in Jackson County elementary schools to demonstrate proper hand-washing techniques for the children, for instance, since thorough and frequent hand-washing is one of the key strategies in that fight.
JCHD registered nurse Amanda Fellows updated school officials on those activities recently, calling the outreach “positive progress in school heath.”
The infection prevention strategy “emphasizes proper hand washing techniques for students and staff” and “has a fun ‘glow germ’ demonstration portion to actually show the students if they adequately washed,” Fellows told Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore in an email.
“Jenell Williams, one of our nurses, has completed classes at both Cottondale Elementary, where she taught two kindergarten, one fifth-grade, and two pre-k classes, as well as Graceville Elementary, where she taught three pre-k classes. She reported that she received a lot of great feedback from both staff and students.”
In a school system online video, Moore reiterated the importance of frequent soap and warm-water hand-washing, and the use of a 60-percent-alcohol content hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available. He also said parents will be called as soon as possible if their student becomes sick at school. He also noted that it is recommended that people stay home if they’re sick, limit contact with others, and should call their doctors ahead of going in for a visit. He also talked about the importance of using a tissue if you need to cough or sneeze, rather than covering with the naked hand.
It is also important to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth after having touched a common surface like a shopping cart, and to wash up/sanitize as soon as possible.
At Jackson Hospital, representatives of the facility report that it is working closely with state- and county-level health department officials in preparation for patients who present with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
The hospital has put up a sign at entrance points, as well, advising visitors how to proceed as they approach.
On the hospital’s website, there’s also a Florida Department of Health guideline that calls for visitor screening and restricted entry for those who meet the following criteria: Individuals who have returned from any international travel and cruises within the last 14 days prior; individuals who report signs or symptoms of a respiratory infections such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath; individuals who have had contact with someone who has or is under investigation for COVID-19.
Jackson Hospital Infection Preventionist Kay Robinson explained the reasons for the sign and for the extra precautions it calls for.
“We’re trying to prevent unnecessary exposure,” she explained, in talking about the sign’s directive not to enter the hospital if you have certain symptoms and/or have traveled outside the U.S. or visited and international airport in the previous 14 days. Such individuals should go back to their vehicle, instead of going inside, and call 850-394-1020. An over-the-phone screening or “mini-triage” will commence, and if conditions warrant, a nurse will come outside and tend to the patient, and arrange for appropriate treatment procedures.
And patients should call ahead to their primary care doctors before going to those locations as well, she said, so that similar precautions can be taken if necessary.
Those steps are meant to help protect health care providers, as well as all visitors and patients in the facility. A person with a cold, or symptoms of more traditional flu, for instance, is made more vulnerable to many illnesses, including COVID-19, because of their weakened immune systems. Limiting traffic in and out of the hospital in this way keeps everyone’s risk of exposure to a minimum, she said.
Robinson, too, emphasized the importance of frequently washing your hands.
“Hand washing is imperative as the Coronavirus is contracted through mucus membranes such as the eyes, nose and mouth,” Robinson also said on the hospital’s website.
In an interview with the Floridan on Thursday, she also recommended that hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol should be used, if soap and water is not immediately available, in a situation where hand-cleansing is advisable. That’s 10 percent higher than is generally being recommended these days, but Robinson said it’s a fact that, the higher alcohol content, the better.
She also recommends using wipes with 70 percent alcohol content to wipe down shopping cart handles, gas nozzles and other commonly touched public objects before using them.
And overall, she said, health care professionals are urging people to simply use their common sense. If you’re sick, staying home is one of the most important things to do, she said.
“If you have any symptoms that are related to the Coronavirus and you have traveled in the last 14 days, contact your primary care physician, Chipola Quick Care, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department or the Jackson County Health Department for instructions on how to proceed with care,” she reiterated.
“We’re taking this seriously but we are in no way panicking. We all need to just use common sense with this.”
The hospital’s media specialist, Amy Milton, voiced similar thoughts on the matter, confirming again that the facility has had no cases of the virus but is working directly with the Centers for Disease Control, the county health department and its umbrella agency, the State Department of Health, following their guidelines and staying prepared to assist patients and address their issues.
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has also responded, pushing out a link Thursday to the Florida Chamber of Commerce that includes a coronavirus resource page and a message urging the public to “follow facts, not fear.” The state Chamber page includes links to the CDC, which provides prevention techniques and updates on the spread of the virus, as well as links to the Florida Department of Health, the U.S. Chamber with its resources and guidelines for businesses, as well as to the price-gouging hotline now activated by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (866-9NO-SCAM).
As of Thursday morning, the state of Florida had logged 301 negative test results, and had conducted 147 tests pending results. Also, the state noted that 476 are currently being monitored in Florida and that, a total of 1,230 have been monitored as of that time. The statistics are constantly in flux and are updated daily. As of Thursday, the closest case to Jackson County had been recorded in Santa Rosa County, a case in which the victim died.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 9 issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Florida for COVID-19, along with rules limiting who can visit nursing homes and other such facilities with elder and other especially vulnerable populations.
These and other local initiatives come as the world copes with the spread of COVID-19.
