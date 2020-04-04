Former Chief Prosecutor Larry Basford addresses Optimist Club

Former Chief Prosecutor for the 14th Judicial Circuit, Larry Basford, spoke to the Optimist Club of Marianna recently.
Basford has served the public in the State Attorney’s Office for almost 35 years. He recently stepped down in order to seek election for the position of State Attorney, soon to be vacated by Glenn Hess. The area that Basford supervised consisted of 110 employees, including 31 Attorneys, 6 Investigators, and Victim’s Advocates and the office boasts an 80% rate of success at trial.
Basford talked about the Fraud Task Force that was created following Hurricane Michael, which has led to 186 cases of construction fraud, 50 of those still include outstanding warrants because the suspects have left the area. $424,000 in restitution has been ordered thus far with more cases still expected.
