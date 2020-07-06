The Jackson County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing at two locations this week.
On Wednesday, July 8, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., tests will be available at Friendship Baptist Church in Malone, located at 5507 Friendship Church Road.
On Thursday, July 9, from 9 a. m. until 11 am., tests will be available at the health department headquarters, located at 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.
You do not have to have symptoms to be tested.
The tests will be administered in a drive-through format and performed with a nasal swab. There is no charge for the tests. Bring a valid ID and be prepared to answer a few health-related and workplace-related questions. Results are anticipated within five days of the test being administered.
No appointment is necessary and the tests are available to anyone 18 years of age or older.
Cloth masks will also be available.
Call 850-526-2412 if you have questions, and press #7 to be connected to a staff member.
