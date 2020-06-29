The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County (DOH-Jackson) offered COVID-19 testing in Marianna on Monday and there is one additional chance to get tested this week:
» 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, at the Jackson County Health Department, 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna.
Testing sites are in a drive-through format and tests are performed with a nasopharyngeal swab.
Officials with DOH-Jackson ask that people bring a valid form of identification and be prepared to answer a few questions related to their health and place of employment. Results are expected to be available within 48 hours of the collection date.
You must be 18 or older, but you do not have to have symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested. Tests are provided at no cost to the individual. No appointment is necessary.
Cloth face masks are also available at no cost.
If you have any questions, contact DOH-Jackson’s COVID-19 call center at 850-526-2412 (press 1 to be connected a staff member).
More information about the 2019 coronavirus disease can be found at floridahealthcovid19.gov and cdc.gov/coronavirus.
