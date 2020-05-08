On Tuesday and Thursday of next week, the Jackson County Health Department will begin testing any adults who wish to be swabbed to determine if they’re positive for COVID-19. The tests will be available on ensuing Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.
The first tests will be available from 9 a.m. to noon 12 on May 12 and May 14, at the health department headquarters in Marianna, 4979 Healthy Way. Those hours will continue on subsequent weeks.
No appointments will be necessary, there is no cost, and you do not have to be showing any signs of the virus in order to get a test. You should bring a valid ID and be prepared to answer a few questions about your health and your place of employment, health officials said in a press release announcing the testing opportunities.
You must be 18 years of age or older to get the test. Results from the nasal swab tests are expected to be available within 48 hours of being administered, with a designated lab engaged to process them.
Health officials say they expect to set up additional testing sites in other Jackson County communities soon.
For more information, call the health department at 850-526-2412.
