For the first time in history, the Jackson County Health Department is partnering with the Jackson County School Board to offer every local child a free flu shot at school.
“We have done some large vaccination efforts in the past for the general public but this a first with the school board for the students and the staff with the vaccinations actually being performed in the schools,” said Health department representative T.G. Harkrider.
School Superintendent Larry Moore set an example this week, being one of the first to get his shot at school. “I am pleased that we are able to partner with the Health Department to offer these vaccinations to our staff and students throughout the district at no cost,” Moore said in a press release. “I got my flu shot and encourage everyone else to do so as well.”
The shots are available to all school faculty and staff members, as well as the youngsters.
“The vaccinations began last month at Graceville Elementary School as part of a pilot initiative and an overwhelming interest has prompted an expansion of the program,” health department officials said in a press release about the shots bonanza.
School health staff from the Jackson County Health Department will be sending home letters with students explaining the program as well as permission forms for parents to sign allowing their child to receive the vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated is the single most effective way to protect yourself and your family from getting the flu, said Sandy Martin, Health Officer for Jackson County. “While this program is being offered to students in the schools, if other family members are interested in being vaccinated I encourage them to contact our office at 850-526-2412 to make an appointment.”
“The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older, including pregnant women and is covered by most insurances and Medicare,” health officials said. “It is also essential to practice good hygiene by properly and frequently washing your hands to help prevent the spread of seasonal flu. Make it a habit to clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces in your home, school or office. You can take additional steps to ward off the flu by coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoiding touching your face.”
“Additionally, receiving your flu vaccination when you are healthy helps to prevent illness in our most vulnerable populations,” the release continued. ”People at higher risk for flu-related complications include children ages newborn to five, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women and people who have existing medical conditions such as asthma. Check with your physician or use our Flu Shot Locator to schedule your flu vaccine. Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information on how you can be a part of #FluFreeFL.”
