A Student Housing Scholarship drive undertaken by Baptist College of Florida President Dr. Thomas A. Kinchen has exceeded the fundraising goal and the school will now be able to offer free on-campus housing for all qualified students in the fall 2020 term.
The BCF housing capacity is enough to put 300 students or more in dwellings there, with nine dorms for single students and 34 units for married students there. The dorms, with five for men and four for women, together have more than 100 rooms, with two-to-a-room possible if necessary, although the school is hoping to keep it to one-per in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
To qualify, the students must be in full-time enrollment and maintain at least a C to C-minus grade average, depending on the number of full-time hours enrolled.
The students will still be responsible for paying for their tuition and meals.
BCF classes begin August 10 for the fall semester.
The school can be reached at 850-263-3261.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.