People who enjoy crunching numbers and are feeling charitable with that gift this time of year might want to consider volunteering as a tax return preparer for AARP. The volunteer helpers will be made ready for the task by IRS-trained individuals. Anyone interested in that training should call Bob Flyenn at 850-718-7919.
For the tax season ending April 15, 2020, the organization is offering the free tax preparation and e-filing at the Jackson County Agriculture Complex, 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.
Sessions are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on several Tuesdays and Wednesdays in February, March and April: Feb. 5-6; Feb. 12-13; Feb. 19-20; Feb. 26-27; March 4-5; March 11-12; March 18-19; March 25-26; April 1-2; April 8-9; and April 15.
The service is for everyone in the low and middle income ranges, especially those over 60 years of age. You do not need to be a member of AARP in order to use it, but an appointment is necessary.
Those who secure an appointment should bring their last year’s tax return, their 2019 tax documents, photo identification, Social Security number, and bank information if direct deposit of any refund due is desired. Any taxpayers using the service that plan to itemize deductions should bring information upon which those would be based.
Taxpayers who wish to take advantage of the service can call 850-482-9620 to make an appointment.
