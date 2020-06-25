Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to provide advanced life support ambulance back-up for the July 4 Freedom Springs Triathon based at Blue Springs Recreational Area. The county will be paid $100 an hour for that service.
The event is set for 7-9 a.m. It includes a 10-mile bike race, a quarter-mile swim and a 5K run along Poplar Springs Road.
It is expected to include roughly 300 participants who will bike, swim and run for various triathlon titles. Some will participate as members of a relay team, splitting the events, others as individuals completing all three, with prizes awarded in various categories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.