Freedom Springs Triathlon

In this Floridan file photo, Jason Venena from Tallahassee is first to finish the Freedom Springs Triathlon in Marianna.

 FLORIDAN FILE

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to provide advanced life support ambulance back-up for the July 4 Freedom Springs Triathon based at Blue Springs Recreational Area. The county will be paid $100 an hour for that service.

The event is set for 7-9 a.m. It includes a 10-mile bike race, a quarter-mile swim and a 5K run along Poplar Springs Road.

It is expected to include roughly 300 participants who will bike, swim and run for various triathlon titles. Some will participate as members of a relay team, splitting the events, others as individuals completing all three, with prizes awarded in various categories.

