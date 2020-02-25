Three Florida cotton industry members have been elected to leadership positions in the National Cotton Council (NCC) for 2020.

Nick Marshall, a Baker producer, was re-elected Florida chairman of the NCC’s American Cotton Producers and as vice chairman of the NCC’s Florida unit. The other NCC Florida unit officers are B.E. “Sonny” Davis Jr., a Cottondale producer, who will serve as the unit chairman, and Buster Kimble, a Marianna ginner, who will serve as secretary.

The leaders were named at the recent 2020 NCC Annual Meeting in New Orleans.

The Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries.

