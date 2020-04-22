From the Floridan archives: 1960

Graham Air Base to close in December
Graham Air Base will close permanently when the local contract school ceases operation for the Christmas holidays in December, according to a release from the Secretary of the Air Force. School officials were advised Thursday that under a new consolidated pilot training program Graham will be “phased out” along with five other primary training schools. The shutdown of all the bases will be complete in March 1961, the released said. It cost the Air Force nearly $4.2 million to run the Graham Base last year, while training 482 aviation cadets. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 22, 1960
Dawson admits slaying woman, son
Sie Dawson, 49-year-old Negro sawmill worker, confessed Wednesday to the April 13 slaying of Mrs. Maggie Mae Clayton, 36, mother of five, and her youngest son, Roger Glenn, 2, according to Gadsden County Sheriff Otho Edwards. The confession came several hours after formal murder charges had been filed against the man, exactly one week after the mother and her son were killed in a heavily wooded area south of Chattahoochee. Another son, Alvin (Donnie) Clayton, 4, was seriously injured but is recovering in the Gadsden County Hospital in Quincy. Sheriff Edwards said Donnie identified Dawson as the attacker and that a hammer, identified as the murder weapon, had been found about 180 feet from the station wagon in which the bodies were found. Nearby, the sheriff said, was a gasoline can identified by a service station operator as one he sold to Dawson the night before the murder. Two witnesses reportedly saw Dawson in the station wagon with Mrs. Clayton and the two children the morning of the murder. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 22, 1960
Charges filed against husband in Graceville case
Charges of unlawful handling of firearms, and drunkenness were lodged against a Geneva, Alabama, man yesterday after he threatened his wife who was staying with her parents in Graceville, authorities say. W.F. Thomas, Constable of the Graceville area, said that William Tate, 31, ripped a two-foot hole in the screen of the house where Mrs. Mary Helen Tate was staying after she left her husband. Mr. Tate was carrying a double-barreled shotgun with which he had threatened to kill his wife, Thomas said. Tate was arrested outside the home. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 22, 1960
