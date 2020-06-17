From the Floridan archives: 1973

Commissioners air city manager’s performance
Marianna City Manager Alex Lewis heard discussion Wednesday that he should be replaced, that he would make an excellent city inspector, that he should be retained because of his long years of experience in city matters, and that he ought to be given an additional $900 per year for car allowance.
City commissioners who aired several facets of Lewis’ relations with the city mutually agreed — without formal action — to retain Lewis as city manager, to continue the search for his successor, and to boost his car allowance from $900 to $1,800 per year.
The discussion was sparked when Mayor Bob Pforte, noting he would like 100 percent accord on the issue, recommended leaving the city manager’s job open while transferring Lewis to the post of city inspector.
Commissioner J.D. Swearingen immediately jumped into the discussion by asking, “If that’s done, who’s going to handle to loads of complaints which come to City Hall?” —Jackson County Floridan, June 21, 1973
Balky vault burdens bank
Officials at the Bank of Graceville said this morning that the huge vault in the new bank facility was opened last night after being jammed for several days and that business was going on as usual.
When officers discovered Friday that the vault would not open, they borrowed money from banks in Slocomb and Dothan, Ala., to conduct bank transactions, but on a limited basis.
Workmen stayed busy Wednesday trying to gain entry, with the vault’s manufacturing firm finally entering through the ceiling of the vault.
Tommy Wilder, chairman of the board, said the mishap occurred when one of three clocks in the mechanism malfunctioned.
The new 8,000-square-foot building was formally opened Saturday. —Jackson County Floridan, June 21, 1973
Congressional squabble may delay construction of I-10
A congressional deadlock on the federal highway bill could cause a delay in completion of Interstates 95 and 10 in Florida, Rick Benton, Transportation Department legislative liaison said, adding that if the deadlock lasts into September or October, some segments can’t go to contract.
Gov. Reuben Askew has said use of part of the state surplus for interstates would allow all of I-95 to be placed under contract this year and all of I-10 under contract by July 1, 1974.
Completion dates of 1978 and 1976, respectively, are scheduled. —Jackson County Floridan, June 21, 1973
