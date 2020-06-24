From the Floridan archives: 1973

State begins Compass Lake probe
The Floridan has learned that the state attorney has begun an investigation into protests by Compass Lake residents over the sale and development of land once platted as a public street. Reports are that 20 subpoenas will be served in connection with the case. Developments came to light in May when more than 90 residents petitioned Gov. Askew for help. They asked the governor to help them regain possession of the street already deeded to private individuals by the county and also for his help preventing other of the platted streets from being tendered by the county to private individuals. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 27, 1973
Board demurs on road request
County commissioners backed away Tuesday from following through on a request from Joe Cook, a county land developer who asked the board to extend roads through his subdivision a few miles south of Marianna, near the Chipola River. C.B. Sapp Jr. expressed irritation over a story in the Floridan that reported construction of more than one-half mile of road by the commission along a route on which there were no residences or businesses. It was suggested the issue be postponed until an opinion from the state attorney was issued. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 27, 1973
City proposes $892,415 budget
Marianna City Commissioners are proposing an $892,415 budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The budget will become final on Monday, when commissioners meet at 10 a.m.; however, City Clerk Frances Ratzlaff explained adjustments can be made at that meeting. Major expenditures for the city’s operation include $119,875 for administration; $148,340 for the street department; $139,235 for the police department; and $96,070 for the fire department. Additionally, $102,870 of the city’s income must be earmarked for amortization of 1965 improvement revenue bonds. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 27, 1973
