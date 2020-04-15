From the Floridan archives: 1973

Commission tapes found to be okay
Circuit Clerk Raymond Bruner reported this week commission session tapes that he was recently accused of erasing have not been erased and are available for public inspection.
Bruner made the report at this week’s commission session after a commissioner, unable to hear playback of a portion of a board session that had become controversial, suggested Bruner might have erased the tapes in order to eradicate comments made during the discussion.
Mary Nunnery, board secretary, told the commission the tapes had been wound backwards on the tape reel and when straightened out contained the portion of the meeting in question.
Bruner reported earlier this year that three tapes of commission sessions had been erased. He said he has been unable to determine how this happened. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 13, 1973
Teamwork pays off
Representatives of three branches of law enforcement in the county — Cottondale Chief of Police John Pelfrey, Trooper J.B. Gainer of the Florida Highway Patrol, and Deputy Horace Skinner of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department — examined their “haul” after they arrested two men and two women in Cottondale yesterday.
Trooper Gainer discovered what he described as “one of the best drug and paraphernalia catches we’ve ever had” after he stopped a Mobile, Alabama, man for making an improper left turn into the wayside park near Cottondale at 8:40 a.m. yesterday.
Approximately eight pipes were confiscated, along with several ounces of marijuana, speed tablets, medical clamps, a weighing device and an automobile. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 13, 1973
Regional publishers meet here today at Holiday Inn
Publishers from throughout Florida and several from South Georgia are attending the regional meeting of the Florida Press Association at the Holiday Inn in Marianna today, with the Jackson County Floridan acting as host.
The morning segment will include a segment on advertising and promotion ideas for retails merchants. Leading the discussion will be the executive director of a large shopping mall in Tallahassee.
After lunch, Hugh Cunningham, vice president of the University of Florida and a journalism professor, will evaluate the newspapers of the members attending.
The final part of the program will be a tour of the Jackson County Floridan’s offices and plant. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 13, 1973
