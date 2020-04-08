From the Floridan archives: 1973

Landowners seek to change route of Interstate
A group of Jackson County landowners has filed suit to halt the routing of Interstate 10 across their property. The 14 landowners are asking the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee to halt the proposed routing based on the claim both state and federal highway officials failed to make studies of possible alternative routes and that they also failed to conduct environmental impact statement on the effects the current route would have on the area’s economy and ecology. District Judge D.L. Middlebrooks has set 9 a.m. Monday in Gainesville as the hearing date and site on the complaint which charges federal and state officials with violations of the Federal Aid Highway Act and the National Environment Policy Act. Plaintiffs in the suit are Mr. and Mrs. Harold F. Schollian, Mr. and Mrs. Howard D. Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond D. Sonderup, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey E. Sexton, Mr. and Mrs. William F. Pumphrey, Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Crisp, Lela Revell, and Chipola Nurseries. The suit was filed by Marianna attorney Thomas C. Wilkerson and attorney James J. Richardson of Tallahassee. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 16, 1973
Park overflows with viewers at 3rd annual Spring Art Show
Several thousand persons turned out in Wynn Street Park Saturday for the 3rd Annual Marianna Junior Woman’s Club Spring Art Show — an affair its organizers said was the biggest and most successful so far. Nina Fritz of Panama City won the $100 Best of Show prize for one of several paintings she entered. Visitors enjoyed approximately 900 pieces of art. The turnout was so large that refreshments stands had to be restocked early in the day after the Woman’s Club and their helpers, the Anchor Club, ran out of everything they had expected to sell. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 16, 1973
Kiwanis Rodeo draws crowd
Thrills and spills were the order of the day Saturday, when the Marianna Kiwanis Club hosted the Florida High School Rodeo at the Circle D Ranch. Along with providing entertainment for residents, the Kiwanians raised funds to be used in furthering youth activities. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 16, 1973
