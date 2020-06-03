From the Floridan archives: 1973

City sewer crisis to be aired
Faced with a crisis in its waste treatment practices, City of Marianna officials meet tonight with representatives of the state Environmental Protection Agency. Hanging over the meeting will be the specter of a warning from the president of the West Florida Livestock Market that if the market’s planned new building isn’t permitted to tie into city sewer, “… then we will have no alternative but to close the place down.” The state ordered a halt to additional sewer hookups as of Jan. 1 in all areas where the quality of the effluent was not at least 90 percent pure. Marianna’s system, like many others in the state, fell well below the cutoff point. Cattleman R.D. Bennett, president of the cooperative livestock market and one of 225 local persons who invested to save it two years ago, said all he is asking is that the city “live up to its obligation to do what you said you would do a year ago.” The problem arose after expansion plans were announced and the city told them there would be no problem tying in. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 6, 1973
Contract details delay Jennings Field project
The city commission last night delayed final decision on the Jennings Field Development project pending receiving additional information from the apparent low bidder on the multi-purpose recreation area. Reese Construction failed to identify the subcontractor who would pave the basketball and tennis courts and the commission decided to get that information before taking final action on the bid. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 6, 1973
Tax questions threaten Marianna golf course
Marianna’s popular nine-hole golf course, saved once before from a death by neglect by a group of concerned local people, once again is in trouble—this time with the Internal Revenue Service. Two members of the group that kept the course from being closed down came before the city commission last night to forewarn them that the city might be called on to “save” the course if several developing tax problems can’t be corrected. Ben Barnes and Art Manning, members of the Marianna Golf Association, said the IRS has denied the association an income tax exemption because it is not a closed club—the general public uses the course. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, June 6, 1973
