From the Floridan archives: 1974

Florida Good Sam Club rally draws hundreds
As of 1 p.m. Friday, 108 families had registered for the Florida Good Sam Club rally at the Arrowhead Campground. The club, an organization of campers, will host the rally to get members and interested campers together to introduce them to rally camping and Good Sam officers. Florida State Wagonmaster Harold H. Hudson Jr. said the group had been very well-received by the community. He said the Panhandle rally had attracted persons from other states, including Georgia and Alabama. —Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974
Hobby becomes very profitable
Bob L’Heureux’s love for shrimp boats had been transformed into quite a profitable hobby. He makes scale-model boats, and his latest creation, a 4-foot replica of a shrimp boat, was so authentic that he used it for a down payment on a new van. He was allowed $850 for the boat, which was patterned after the “Western Arrow,” a shrimp boat on which he worked for years, out of Freeport, Texas. The model is now on display in the showroom of Quality Chrysler-Plymouth-Datsun in Marianna. —Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974
Why was traffic blocked?
A Floridan Action Line reader asks: Why was traffic blocked near the Chipola River Bridge, east of Marianna, Saturday afternoon?
Answer: At 1 p.m., Jackson County Sheriff’s Radio Operator Tommy Jackson received a call from a man speaking in a low voice. The man said that there was a bomb set to go off at the “Chipola…” then hung up. They could not understand him, so the bomb squad was called out and the Chipola Hotel, Chipola College and dormitories were evacuated, plus stations were set up at the Chipola River Bridge. If this person is ever caught, they could spend the next 10-15 years in prison. —Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974
