From the Floridan archives: 1980

School Board breaks ground
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held yesterday morning for the new Jackson County School Board office, to be located where the old school board office burned in 1968, across from the Marianna Fire Department. Superintendent Robert E. Childs and school board members lined up attired in gold hardhats and equipped with gold shovels, along with area citizens, to mark the beginning of the structure designed by architect Paul Donofro and to be built by Associated Contractors Inc. of Marianna. Representing the firm at the ceremonies were Phil Brimer and Jim Burleson. Construction will begin immediately for the 11,000-square-foot, single-story building and will hopefully be completed in January or February of 1981. The reported building cost is a little over $500,000. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 27, 1980
New Little Miss Marianna crowned
Kristina Kay Wester, blond-haired, blue-eyed daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rock G. Wester, is the new Little Miss Marianna. She was chosen Saturday night from a field of 32 beautiful little girls, in an Anchor Club-sponsored contest. First runner-up was Karen Marie Shepard, while second runner-up was Katey Elizabeth Green. The new Little Miss Marianna, wearing a long pale yellow dress, was crowned by G.G. Ware, reigning queen. Miss Wester attends Riverside Elementary School and likes tumbling and baton, pizza, and wants to be a doctor when she grows up. He favorite song is “Summer Nights.” —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 27, 1980
U.S. marshals sent into Cuban ‘tent city’
Hoping to calm angry residents living near a Cuban refugee “tent city,” Air Force officials have called in U.S. marshals to help keep order at Eglin Air Force Base, in the wake of escapes and a weekend rock-throwing fracas. An estimated 14 refugees scaled the west fence of the Eglin compound late Monday in the third night of escapes. All were recaptured within hours, Lt. Col. Richard Crist said early today. Nearly 10,000 refugees have been sent to “Camp Liberty,” a center on Eglin AFB property, for final processing before being resettled in U.S. communities. The resettlement has gone slowly, however. On an average day, only 125 to 140 refugees are processed out of the camp. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 27, 1980
