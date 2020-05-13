From the Floridan archives: 1984

Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 15, 1984.

Community awards announced

The Marianna Jaycees held their annual awards banquet Saturday night at the Marianna Country Club. The Jaycees recognized outstanding community members and awarded them with a plaque: Terry Galloway, Outstanding Young Fireman; Robby Brown, Outstanding Young Fire and Rescue personnel; Lavonne Charles, Fred Hinson Memorial Award; Sheriff John McDaniel, Good Government Award; Becky Grimsley, Outstanding Young Educator; Larry McArthur, Outstanding Young Farmer; Roland Lipford, Outstanding Young Law Enforcer; and Terry Cox, Outstanding Young Religious Leader. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 15, 1984

Sanson announces candidacy

Jackson County businessman Tom Sanson yesterday announced his intentions to run for County Commissioner. Sanson, 50, said his business and management experience will help him bring more effective and efficient government to the county. The District 3 seat is currently held by Ernie Padgett, who has announced he will not seek a second term. The Atlanta native said the time had arrived to “take a hard look” at the possibility of hiring a professional to administer the day-to-day activities of county government. He and his wife Juanita moved to this area in March 1979, when they purchased Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. The family later opened GameWorld. Sanson is seeking his first public office. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 15, 1984

Police Week observed

In observance of National Police Week, Jackson County Sheriff Johnny McDaniel placed a wreath in the front lawn of the courthouse this morning, in memory of all officers who had been slain in the line of duty, two of which have been from Jackson County. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, May 15, 1984

