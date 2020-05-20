From the Floridan archives: 1984

Populist calls for end of Reserve bank
“Power to the People” is the platform of the Populist Party of the United States, said national party chairman Robert Weems at a Rotary Club luncheon yesterday, yet he asked, “What has happened to this country?” “What happens when the treasonable element is at the top,” asked Weems, warning that our nation’s moral fiber is being challenged to extremes. He said the Populist Party proposes that taxpayers exercise their moral and legal right to repudiate the entire federal debt, since it is money “created out of thin air” by the privately owned Federal Reserve System of banks. Of Reagan, Weems, who voted for Reagan, said, “You can’t build a movement of the people by being tied in with the super-rich.” —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, May 17, 1984
Crime Stopper
Police departments caution the public against “hiding” keys to homes and/or vehicles in common places such as under welcome mats and tire wells. Marianna Chief of detectives Gary Sullivan said all the common hiding places are the first to be checked out by a burglar thief. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, May 17, 1984
Legislature gives okay to ‘no-new-tax’ budget
The Legislature has approved a “no-new-taxes” $13 billion budget to give teachers salary hikes of up to 6 percent, clean up drinking-water wells polluted by pesticide and extend the high school day by an hour. Both budgets were immediately criticized for falling short of Florida’s goal to boost public education to among the best in the nation, but leaders in the House and Senate defended the spending plans as conservative in an election year. Legislators want to spend about $1 billion more than the $11.9 billion in the current budget. Under Florida law, the budget must be balanced. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, May 17, 1984
