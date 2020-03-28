Commissioners to hear request on detention shelter funding
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is expected to receive a request this morning to assume a temporary responsibility for a portion of the cost involved in operating detention and shelter care programs for juveniles.
Woodrow Hatcher, local official with the Division of Youth Services, has requested to be placed on today’s commission agenda.
Hatcher is expected to ask the board to agree to pay the state 50 percent of the national standard rate of $27 per day per child for secure detention and $14 per day per child for non-secure detention services. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 27, 1973
Charged again
Jackson County jailer Ray Hansford on Monday added eight more bottles of whiskey to the 47 bottles that were confiscated March 19, from Four Points Grocery, between Grand Ridge and Sneads.
Jackson County Sheriff’s officers and officers of the state Beverage Department said business owner Lonnie Yates is being charged for the second time in a week with possession of non-tax paid alcoholic beverages with intent to sell without a license, maintaining a place of business for sale of alcoholic beverage, and the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 27, 1973
Hall found innocent of assault charges
Gene Hall of Marianna was found not guilty by jury on two counts of assault and battery in county court yesterday, Judge W. A. Dykes said.
The charges were filed following an incident at the National Guard Armory dance on Dec. 9, in which Hall allegedly struck Max Thomas and Buford Jarman. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 27, 1973
Rivers Inn operator charged
Allen Rivers, owner of Rivers Inn in Marianna, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and charged with allowing the sale or consumption of alcoholic beverages after hours, the Marianna Police Department said.
Assisting in the arrest were Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and state Beverage agents.
Rivers was also charged with operating a jukebox after hours, the report said. He posted a $152 bond on the first charge and a $102 bond on the latter charge. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, March 27, 1973
