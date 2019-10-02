From the Floridan archives: 1973

Lack of quorum halts director election at meeting
A lack of a quorum prevented elections for directors of Districts 1, 2 and 3 at Saturday’s annual meeting of the West Florida Electric Cooperative Association in Graceville. Levy Hill, chairman of the canvassing committee said that the by-laws state five percent of the membership must be present for a quorum before an election can be held. Hill noted 223 more members would need to be present for a quorum.
Margaret Brock, a member from Vernon, moved the meeting be recessed until Oct. 27. A woman in the audience rose to point out “the rodeo in Bonifay has taken hundreds of our members.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1973
Hearing set for suspended commissioners
A hearing for the three suspended members of the Holmes County Board of Commissioners, Tamphus Messer, James H. King and Jimmy Josey, will be at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the county judge’s courtroom of the Jackson County Courthouse.
At the hearing, to be conducted by Frederick B. Karl, Special Master on Executive Suspensions for the Florida Senate, evidence will be received and testimony will be taken. The hearing will continue from day to day until completed, officials said. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1973
Parmer resigns post as county chief deputy
Lavaughn Parmer of Sneads has resigned from his post as chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Ronnie Craven has announced.
On Nov. 1, he will rejoin the staff of the Apalachee Correctional Institute at Sneads, with which he was employed before assuming his duties with the sheriff’s department in January of this year. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1973
Atlanta elects its first black mayor
Maynard Jackson says his election as Atlanta’s first black mayor is “a resounding affirmation of the principles of unity and brotherhood that have helped make Atlanta truly a city too busy to hate.”
Jackson piled up an overwhelming lead in predominantly black precincts to unseat Mayor Sam Massell in their runoff election Tuesday.
Ironically, Massell won virtually all of the black precincts four years ago to become the city’s first Jewish mayor. At the same time, Jackson was elected vice mayor. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 1973
