From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cottondale eatery gutted by flames
The Tasty Burger Drive-In in Cottondale is in ashes today with only block walls left standing, the result of a 5 a.m. fire, the Marianna Fire Department said.
After a small glow was noticed at the back of the building, the Cottondale Fire Department was summoned. The fire was out of control by the time fireman Jimmy Smith, with the Marianna squad, arrived a few minutes later.
“I could see the fire when I was three miles away,” Smith said. “The whole sky was lit up.”
The building, owned by Harry Pelt of Marianna, was a total loss. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1973
Hospital leaders assume duties
The 1974 officers of the Jackson Hospital Board of Trustees assumed their duties last night at a meeting in the hospital dining room.
Incoming officers include Robert Pender of Greenwood, chairman; Mrs. Barbara K. Grant of Marianna, secretary-treasurer; and James M. Roberts of Marianna, vice-chairman. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1973
Simon asks for voluntary gas cuts
Energy czar William E. Simon asked the driving public today to limit itself voluntarily to 10 gallons of gasoline per week. But Simon avoided imposing any mandatory gasoline restriction at this time.
He said full public compliance would make rationing unnecessary. But, he said, he won’t have time to find out how well it’s working before he and President Nixon make their decision whether or not to start the wheels of rationing in motion by the end of this month. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1973
Impeachment head named by Congress
John M. Doar, a former assistant general, was named today to head the House Judiciary Committee staff conducting an investigation of grounds for the possible impeachment of President Nixon.
Doar was chosen by Rep. Peter W. Rodino, D-N.J., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, to head the first impeachment inquiry aimed at a president in more than a century. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 20, 1973
