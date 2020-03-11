From the Floridan archives: 1985

Lady ‘Dogs claim state title
Marianna High School Lady Bulldogs, sparked by the record setting free-throw shooting of senior point guard Cherise Wilson, knocked off number one ranked Cocoa Beach 62-59 Saturday, after having edged out number three ranked Williston 50-45 Friday. The Lady ‘Dogs’ win marks their second straight Class AA state championship. “It’s sweeter the second time around,” Coach Tim Goodson said after the victory. The win was an especially hard-earned one for Marianna because two-time all-county performer Angie Pittman had to miss the game because of an injury. Goodson said the team won it for her. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, March 10, 1985
Fed emergency funds received
Jackson County has received nearly $15,000 in Federal funds to help defray house and food expenses in emergency situations. The money will be administered and distributed by representatives of several local organizations. Joe Toman, representing the American Red Cross, will serve as chairman of the group. The local grant is part of a nationwide program to provide emergency assistance in areas of high unemployment. The funds can be used only to assist permanent residents of Jackson County and will be awarded based on need. The grant is available immediately and can be used to help pay rent or mortgage, assist with utility bills, and purchase food. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, March 10, 1985
Dozier review
Dozier School had a few visitors Thursday from the State Capitol, who came to find out how Dozier spends their state funds. The House HRS-Criminal Justice Subcommittee came to review the use of funds allocated to Dozier last year in the state legislature. Dozier Administrator Wayne Smith said neither Chairwoman Elaine Gordon nor any of the other Representatives present on campus indicated whether they had favorable reviews for the institution, but Smith said that the annual informal inspection wasn’t their only area of interest. The committee members also indicated curiosity about the buildings on campus, asking questions about their usability in the event that a female youthful offender program was initiated there. Gov. Bob Graham suggested such a plan in his budget proposal released last month. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, March 10, 1985
