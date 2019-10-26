From the Floridan archives: 1973

A look back at local history as chronicled in the Jackson County Floridan.
Officials assert innocence, claim political vendetta
The three suspended Holmes County commissioners were innocent — if not naïve — victims of political skullduggery at the hands of a long-entrenched county political clique, according to the respondents’ defense presented here Wednesday, the third and final day of a public hearing on the matter.
Tamphus Messer, Jimmy Josey and James King were suspended by Gov. Reuben Askew after a Holmes County Grand Jury found them guilty of “misfeasance in office” (the performance of a lawful act in an unlawful or culpable manner). They are charged with a number of offenses, including several violations of the Sunshine Act, refusing to appropriate funds for Sheriff Wilburn Raley, the illegal dismissal of county employees, and non-cooperation with Holmes County Clerk of the Circuit Court Jack Faircloth.
According to their attorney, the defendants made a number of mistakes but were politically sabotaged. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 25, 1973
U.S. arms alerted after Soviet move
The Pentagon today ordered key U.S. military units to alert status after the United States received reports the Soviet Union might send troops to enforce the Middle East cease-fire.
President Nixon met with congressional leaders who reported the emphasis remained on diplomatic rather than military moves. House Speaker Carl Albert, D-Okla., said the alert was only a precautionary action. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 25, 1973
Optimists to bring Rascals to Marianna
The Marianna Optimist Club is bringing a bunch of “rascals” to town Wednesday, Nov. 14, in an effort to raise funds to complete the Jennings Field Project, a recreational complex the Club and the City of Marianna are developing south of town.
The so-called “rascals” are the world-famous Paul Baron’s Harmonica Rascals, a music and comedy group that has entertained millions of people the world over for the past 34 years.
The five-man act has appeared on the television shows of Ed Sullivan, Dean Martin, Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin and the Hollywood Palace. They have also made movies with Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour. Performances are scheduled for Marianna High School and Sunland Center. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Oct. 25, 1973
