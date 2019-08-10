From the Floridan archives: 1974

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY HIGH HEAT INDICES TODAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...MID TO UPPER 90S COUPLED WITH ELEVATED MOISTURE READINGS WILL LEAD TO HEAT INDICES OF 108-110F BEGINNING LATER THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...THE RISK OF HEAT RELATED ILLNESS WILL BE GREATER FOR THOSE WITHOUT AIR CONDITIONING, ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY, INFANTS, AND PETS. THOSE WITH HEALTH CONDITIONS AND OUTDOOR WORKERS ARE ALSO AT GREATER RISK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS, IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&