From the Floridan archives: 1973

Lockey reports surplus land; plans aired for public auction
Tax Assessor Herbert Lockey appeared at this week’s county board meeting to explain that the county owns about 80 parcels of land, 65-70 of which can be auctioned for a return to private ownership. The remaining plots accommodate local government facilities. Lockey compiled the list after the county board became hard-pressed to find sites on which to locate garbage pits and to use as borrow pits for landfill operations. Lockey said the plots, which area scattered from Sneads to Graceville, range in size, from normal building-sized lots to about five acres. Circuit Clerk Raymond Bruner explained the procedure by which lands that have reverted to the county by tax default are sold. Lockey asked for interested buyers to be patient while a map that pinpoints the parcels is developed. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, March 15, 1973
Andreasen requests crews for work in Marianna
In the aftermath of Marianna City Commission’s inquiry into the fairness of the apportionment of tax revenue collected by the county, County Commissioner Elton Andreasen, whose district is Marianna, put in his bid for use of county men and machinery on a regular basis. Andreasen complained that the recent realignment of the county into two major work districts left Marianna short-changed. Commissioner Fred Williams of Grand Ridge pointed out that Andreasen didn’t have 200-300 miles of unpaved road to maintain as did other board members. Nevertheless, after further discussion, board members approved a motion that crews be scheduled in the Marianna district on Fridays, but released from that obligation if not needed. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, March 15, 1973
Askew testifies in campaign probe
In an unprecedented appearance, Gov. Reubin Askew Wednesday testified before a grand jury probing charges the Florida Democratic Party violated campaign spending laws in 1970. Allegations have been made that party officials failed to report $25,000 contributed to Askew’s campaign. State Attorney Harry Morrison said Askew had not been subpoenaed but came voluntarily. The unannounced appearance before the Leon County panel is said to be the first by a Florida governor. Morrison said Askew’s testimony was secret and that the grand jury would issue its recommendations, if any, on Friday. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, March 15, 1973
