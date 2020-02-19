From the Floridan archives: 1985

Court Clerk gets financial officer
Jackson County Commissioners agreed Friday to give over the financial officer position to the Clerk of Courts office, after a lengthy meeting with Clerk of the Court Daun Crews. “No man can serve two masters,” Crews told the board, adding that since Florida statutes assign responsibility for handling all financial matters for the board to his office, he said he needs the financial officer in his office, handling financial matters only. For the past 15 months, financial officer Larry Spivey has been working from the County Commission business office, serving both as the finance officer and the budget officer to the board. The commission agreed to release the position to Crews, after the board hires a county administrator, who would take over the budget for the group. The budget and finance officer positions were combined some 15 months ago by the commission, reportedly to save money by hiring one individual to handle the two sets of duties. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1985
Sex change eyed for Dozier school
Dozier School for Boys could soon be emptied of all male juveniles and then filled with about 300 female youthful offenders, none older than 24, if Gov. Bob Graham gets his budget request of nearly $689,000 to staff the prison and $4.5 million to renovate the facility. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1985
Woman dies in blaze
Harriette Tyus, 63, of Marianna died this morning after fire swept through the 12x50 mobile home she was in. Investigators believed the fire started on the stove, where a valve was found open and a cooking utensil had melted. Her husband, Phillip Tyus, a Marianna city worker, was not at home at the time of the blaze; neither were their sons, Jeff and Bill. Her body was found on the floor, next to her bed. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1985
Abortion bill tries to ease fetus pain
A Republican legislator says doctors should be required to tell women seeking abortions that the procedure could cause pain to fetuses. Rep. Daniel Webster of Orlando, a staunch opponent of abortion, last week filed HB 253, which would require physicians to tell women that an anesthetic is available to ease the pain of aborted fetuses. Cynthia Lefever, president of the Tallahassee chapter of the National Organization of Women, said the bill was an attempt to circumvent the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion and to make women feel guilty about having abortions. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1985
