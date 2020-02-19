From the Floridan archives: 1985

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITY...AROUND A QUARTER OF A MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&