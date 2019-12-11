From the Floridan archives: 1973

Stock market, fuel prices up
Don’t turn the thermostat back up or all the lights back on. But a few bright spots have pierced the darkness of the energy crisis.
The stock market continued its upward surge Monday, a research firm said the Arab oil embargo wouldn’t be as severe as expected, and an Arab oil minister said conditions for the embargo have changed.
The Petroleum Industry Research Foundation Inc. said Monday the U.S. fuel shortage will be a little less severe the first three months of 1974 than the government had thought. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1973
Land Bank meeting
More than 100 attended the stockholders meeting of the Federal Land Bank Association of Marianna Thursday night in the Marianna High School cafeteria.
Seen chatting at the meeting were J.C. Moore, senior vice president of the Federal Land Bank of Columbia, S.C.; speaker Carroll Lamb, executive director of the Florida Forestry Association of Tallahassee; principal speaker Murray Spooner of Greensboro, chairman of the association’s board of directors; and Neil Johnson, president of the Marianna association.
Spooner was reelected to the board and Wayne Godwin, of Jay, was elected a director to replace George Leonard, of Milton. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1973
Revenue plans complete audit on President’s tax returns
The congressional review of President Nixon’s tax returns and deductions shows signs of broadening before it has really begun.
Sen. Russell B. Long, D-La., vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Internal Revenue Taxation, said Monday he expects the committee to go beyond the two areas Nixon designated for special attention when he asked for the review. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1973
Teenager injured in one-car wreck
Ginger Morton, 15, of Marianna, received scratches and bruises in a 4 p.m. accident Sunday, about a half-mile west of the city limits, on Fish Hatchery Road, Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the report, Morton was a passenger in a car driven by Scott Quigley, 16, of Marianna, who topped a rise and met another car on his side of the road. Quigley steered sharply to the left, to avoid a collision, and overturned once. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1973
