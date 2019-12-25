From the Floridan archives: 1973

Watergate tops news for 1973
Watergate — the scandal, its investigation and effects — was voted the top news story of 1973 by the editors and news directors of Associated Press member newspapers and radio and TV stations.
The other top 10 stories in order of balloting were: 2. Spiro T. Agnew; 3. the end of the war in Vietnam and release of the prisoners of war; 4. the economy; 5. war in the Middle East; 6. the energy crisis; 7. the slaying of 27 boys in Texas; 8. the death of Lyndon B. Johnson; 9. Skylab space missions; and 10. the revolution in Chile.
The poll was taken before the Arab oil cutoff generated a more severe energy crisis. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 27, 1973
Mitchell linked to veto of grand jury in dairy findings
Former Atty. Gen. John N. Mitchell turned down recommendations for a federal grand jury investigation of possible criminal violations by the nation’s largest dairy cooperative, the Justice Department has disclosed.
Mitchell eventually approved a civil antitrust suit against the cooperative, Associated Milk Producers Inc., which gave $202,000 to President Nixon’s reelection campaign.
Mitchell, destined to become Nixon’s campaign director, already was making important campaign decisions at the time his antitrust chief recommended that evidence against the milk producers group be presented to a grand jury. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 27, 1973
State crime rate on the rise
Of Florida’s eight largest cities, only Hialeah has shown a decrease in crime in the first nine months of 1973 as compared to the same period in 1972, the FBI says.
And while the national violent crime rate was climbing by 3 percent during the period, the FBI report said, it was rising even faster in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Orlando and St. Petersburg. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 27, 1973
Comet nears sun; viewing betters
Comet Kohoutek makes its closest approach to the sun Friday as it begins a swing which will take it back out of the solar system.
Kohoutek is to reach perihelion, or the low point in its orbit, at 5:24 a.m. EST. At that time, it will be only 13.24 million miles from the sun and traveling at 251,400 miles per hour. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 27, 1973
