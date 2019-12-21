From the Floridan archives: 1973

Huge Christmas scene adorns Marianna home
“This is small compared to what you’d see in Pennsylvania,” said Douglas Melvin of 514 Fairfax in Marianna, pointing to a huge four-foot by eight-foot Christmas display in his living room.
“Up there you’re snowed in a lot of the time and the people do things like this for a hobby,” he said.
The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native erects a winter scene complete with Christmas tree and electric train every year in his house.
When asked what it takes to construct the display, he replied, “A year’s supply of Floridans, a piece of 4’ x 8’ plywood, a roll of quilt ticking, five bags of artificial snow, two large cans of spray snow and a lot of patience.”
The living room is not the only thing he decorates. His front yard has an airborne Santa Claus with sleigh and reindeer, including a red-nosed Rudolph leading the pack.
The electronics wizard said it takes approximately 30 hours to assemble the whole display, which he leaves up the “Twelve Days of Christmas.” —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1973
County tables insurance bids
Acceptance of bids on Jackson County insurance was postponed Friday when the County Commission decided that the four bids submitted possibly represented differing coverage and rate computation.
County Attorney Rush Cowherd was called to the meeting to examine the bids but quickly concluded that “you can’t compare oranges and apples.” —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1973
Congress quits; no energy action
A bitter and divided Congress adjourned for the winter holiday Saturday after failing to pass emergency energy legislation.
President Nixon expressed regret that no bill was passed but said voluntary conservation and other administration efforts should be effective.
White House officials doubted that Nixon would call Congress back before the next session starts Jan. 21.
The proposed legislation would have given him the power to ration gasoline if necessary, suspend certain environmental standards and order other mandatory conservation measures. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 22, 1973
