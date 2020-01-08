From the Floridan archives: 1973

County votes to do own paving of Christian School project
Jackson County Commissioners — asserting they hope to save a quarter-million dollars — voted Tuesday to pave the Dogwood Heights Road, which passes Jackson Christian School, themselves rather than farm the project.
No date was set for the start of the paving project, which has been a topic at commission meetings since the construction of the school.
Commissioner C.B. Sapp Jr. of Alford seconded the motion offered by Commissioner Fred Williams of Grand Ridge with the statement “this is the quickest and cheapest way to get that road paved.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973
Sneads City Hall, REA hit with safe robberies
Two robberies occurred in Sneads Monday night and thieves made off with approximately $1,500 in cash and “no telling how much in checks,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said yesterday.
A 6:35 a.m. an official of the REA building reported that the lock on the front door had been jimmied and the safe peeled. The thief absconded with roughly $1,100 in cash, Investigator Sonny Dean reported.
The same modus operandi was used at the City Hall, the investigator noted. Mayor Levy Hill went to work at 8 a.m. and found that the lock had been tampered with and the safe entered. Four hundred dollars in cash and an unidentified number of checks were missing.
Mrs. Linda Herndon, city clerk, has requested that all persons who have issued checks payable to the City to stop payment and issue another check.
Dean was assisted in both investigations by Earl Baxter, chief of police. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973
U.S. bombing curtails Viet war ability
Adm. Thomas H. Moorer said Tuesday the 12-day bombing blitz of Hanoi and Haiphong effectively curtailed North Vietnam’s ability to wage war in the South.
The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also told newsmen the Pentagon has contingency plans for more bombing but said “I, like everyone else, hope a settlement can be reached,” at the Paris peace talks.
Asked if the White House gave any reason when it ordered the bombing resumed Dec. 18, Moorer replied, “no.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973
