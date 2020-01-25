From the Floridan archives: 1973

A look at ‘depressed’ North Florida
The tidal wave of prosperity that washed over much of Florida after World War II somehow failed to seep into the Panhandle.
The northwest section of the state, nestling against the borders of Georgia and Alabama, is an area described in bureaucratic language as “economically depressed” and “culturally disadvantaged.”
The people who live here have a less obscure term for the condition detailed by lists of employment statistics, per capita income and educational levels.
They call it “poor.” — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Jan. 26, 1973
Shades makes it official; new industry has a home
Shades Inc. yesterday signed on the dotted line, shook hands all around and made official what many local leaders were heralding as a turnaround in Jackson County’s industrial recruitment fortunes.
The signing ceremony wrapped up months of negotiations between Shades, a manufacturer of woven wood fabric, and the city of Marianna.
The new company, which eventually will employ 80 persons in a new building at Marianna’s Airport Industrial Park, is expected to be in production within six months.
Shades is the first new industrial citizen in Marianna in seven years. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Jan. 26, 1973
Law academy plot thickens as Cabinet changes rules
While Jackson and Gadsden County — top rivals in torrid competition to obtain Florida’s proposed law enforcement academy — were working feverishly to consolidate their respective bids, state officials were apparently amending the rules of the game.
In Gadsden County, the board of commissioners consummated their land deal with St. Joe Paper Co. in order to obtain title to a site which is reportedly the original first choice of the academy site selection committee.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports House Speaker Terrell Sessums says he will ask the Florida Cabinet to put off selecting a site for the police academy until after the April legislative session. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Jan. 26, 1973
